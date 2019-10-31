Market Overview

MJBizDaily, Cannabis Marketing Association Partner Up For Extended Reach
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
This week, Marijuana Business Daily (MJBizDaily) was named the exclusive national media sponsor for the Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA), an industry trade group focused on supporting the growth of cannabis communications professionals.

“As the markets and business competitiveness across them increase, things like brand positioning, marketing channel deployment and how companies present themselves to consumers and their supply chains becomes increasingly important," Chris Day, VP External Relations at MJBizDaily told Benzinga. "The Cannabis Marketing Association is an excellent forum that has been built to support businesses trying to navigate how to effectively do that in their respective markets.”

MJBizDaily strives to support organizations that are helping to build a strong and robust cannabis industry.

“Lisa Buffo and the rest of the team at CMA are clearly doing that very well as they bring marketers of all different skill levels together to network and share knowledge. We are excited to help further their outreach to the market as a whole,” Day said.

