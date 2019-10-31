Aurora Cannabis Launches 'Ready For Edibles' Campaign Ahead Of Canadian Rollout

On Oct. 17, one year after the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada, the country has legalized cannabis edibles, concentrates and topicals.

The exact date when the new products will be available for sale is still unknown, but it won't be earlier than Dec. 16 due to the the time required to inspect and approve new products.

Edibles can come in various forms, from gummy candies to cannabis-infused beer, but they shouldn’t be designed to appeal to children. Also, they can’t have added vitamins, minerals or nicotine, and the THC limit is set to 10mg per package.

One of the companies that aims to capitalize on Canada's "Cannabis 2.0" development announced an educational campaign Wednesday timed with the launch of legal edibles in the country.

The national, bilingual "Ready for Edibles" campaign from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) aims to teach consumers about responsible consumption and safe storage of edible products.

The campaign will feature blurred images of cookies, gummies and other edibles with the wording "ADULTS ONLY" that state: "Edibles are coming and they're not for kids. Ask a budtender or learn more at www.readyforedibles.com."

The campaign will focus on important safety issues, such as overconsumption, onset times and effects and being careful about mixing with alcohol, according to Aurora. The campaign will be presented both online and in retail outlets.

"The rollout of Aurora's next generation of high-quality cannabis products is very exciting and we are proud to be able to offer new forms like vapes, concentrates and edibles," CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.

"We want to make sure consumers have the information they need to understand the differences in these products, how to consume them responsibly and most importantly, that they should be kept away from children and pets."

Aurora shares were down 0.55% at $3.59 at the time of publication.

