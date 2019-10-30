Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Your Business Ready for the PG&E Power Outages?

Susan Ameel , Benzinga Contributor  
October 30, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Is Your Business Ready for the PG&E Power Outages?

The California Department of Public Health informed cannabis businesses impacted by the PG&E power outage that they can continue operating with a few caveats. Businesses that lose access to CCTT-Metrc, the state’s inventory tracking system, must update the system within three (3) days of regaining access. The state also indicated that businesses without access to CCTT-METRC may not transfer inventory. So how will your business protect its inventory and other assets during this time?

California businesses that are located in areas that are prone to electricity outages or risk of wildfires should consider implementing emergency response and business continuity plans A business continuity plan is a playbook that contains instructions for employees to follow during the emergency. Employees should practice the plan in order to be prepared.

An employee’s actions during a crisis can help protect business operations and keep the employee safe. So what should this playbook contain:

  1. Evacuation plans and steps to make sure that employees are safe.
  2. Employee, emergency services and regulatory agency contact information so that key staff can continue to operate the business and mitigate losses.
  3. Steps to be taken by each team member to protect inventory, get the business up and operating quickly, and to comply with all rules and regulations.
  4. A communication guide for informing employees when and how they should report to work.
  5. A customer outreach program that ensures that long-term revenue is maintained.

Cannabis businesses with multiple locations should develop a process for transferring inventory to another location if there is a risk of loss. Businesses can build redundant systems to ensure that access to the state’s inventory system is maintained throughout the crisis. Reviewing these plans with the state regulator can provide comfort that they meet the regulators’ expectations.

As the PG&E power outages appear to be the new normal in California. Cannabis businesses should collectively work together to understand the risks that this situation poses to the industry. A collaborative approach can help protect asset value and revenues of the cannabis ecosystem.

Susan Ameel is a co-founder and partner at Global Regulatory Risk Advisors, which offers a cannabis service, THC Regs.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Related Stories:

Vape Product Manufacturers Pose A Huge Risk To Cannabis Brands
Want To Avoid CannTrust's Fate? Adopt These 5 Good Governance Practices
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: RegTalk THC RegsCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.37
-0.114
- 0.85%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.99
-0.0532
- 0.66%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.45
-0.12
- 0.61%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.95
0.81
+ 0.27%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
HortiCann Light + Tech Conference
October 31, 2019
DENVER, CO
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
see all

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Apple Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Services Revenue Up To $12.51B

Congressional Milestone May Lead To Billions For Port Funding