Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Detroit May Ban Recreational Marijuana Businesses

Susan Ameel , Benzinga Contributor  
October 30, 2019 3:54pm   Comments
Share:
Detroit May Ban Recreational Marijuana Businesses

 

The Detroit City Council will review and discuss banning recreational marijuana businesses during its meeting on September 22, 2019. The City Council will review a report from the Law Department and determine whether to move forward with a public hearing on the matter.

If adopted, Detroit would be an outlier. Other large cities such as Ann Arbor, Lansing, East Lansing, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Battle Creek, and others opted into recreational marijuana. However, these cities have delayed the acceptance of applications until the state starts to accept applications or some other future time.

Detroit enacted its medical marijuana ordinance in March 2018. The city currently has 75 medical marijuana facilities that serve 673,104 residents. The city stopped accepting applications for provisioning centers in October 2018.

Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency has identified Detroit as a city that meets the Social Equity Program criteria for recreational marijuana businesses. Qualifying cities must have over 30% of its population below the federal poverty level. Under the Social Equity Program, qualifying participants may receive financial aid and help with the application. The regulator is holding an educational meeting for Detroit residents on September 23, 2019.

Partners in the Social Equity Program will help qualifying participants complete the social equity and recreational facility applications. The state will also provide a discounted application fee. A social equity applicant must, however, retain majority ownership in the business.

Detroit could be implementing a temporary ban on recreational marijuana until the Social Equity Program is fully implemented. Social equity participants may be shut out of the processes for cities that open application windows before the program is fully implemented. The cities that qualify for the Social Equity Program should consider this issue prior to adopting final ordinances.

Susan Ameel is a co-founder and partner at Global Regulatory Risk Advisors, which offers a cannabis service, THC Regs.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Related Stories:

Vape Product Manufacturers Pose A Huge Risk To Cannabis Brands
Want To Avoid CannTrust's Fate? Adopt These 5 Good Governance Practices

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: RegTalk THC RegsCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.37
-0.114
- 0.85%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.99
-0.0532
- 0.66%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.45
-0.12
- 0.61%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$303.95
0.81
+ 0.27%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
Cannabis Capital Convention
October 30, 2019
AMSTERDAM, NL
HortiCann Light + Tech Conference
October 31, 2019
DENVER, CO
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
LETNANY, PRAGUE
see all

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Driven Deliveries Appoints Cannabis Journalist Sara Brittany Somerset As Communications Officer

GemmaCert's CEO On Big Data, Cannabis: 'There Is A Need For Evidence-Based Products'