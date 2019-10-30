Driven Deliveries Appoints Cannabis Journalist Sara Brittany Somerset As Communications Officer

Another woman has reached the C-suite in a publicly traded cannabis company. Seasoned cannabis journalist Sara Brittany Somerset was appointed as Driven Deliveries Inc (OTC: DRVD) Chief Communications Officer.

“With over a decade of experience under her belt as a cannabis correspondent and legalization advocate at the United Nations, Sara Brittany brings incredible legitimacy and a strong international network to Driven. Our mission and her participation as Chief Communications Officer will enable Driven to share its story, globally," CEO Christian Schenk told Benzinga.

“With leadership positions at tech startup greenbox Robotics, among others, Sara Brittany is definitely a value add to our well rounded team," added Brian Hayek, President of Driven.

The Driven portfolio of brands includes Mountain High, Gangarunner, GanjaBudee and the Weedwaves app.

“As an emphatic believer that cannabis has always been one of nature's best medicines, it is important to me that part of Driven's mission is to deliver medicine to home-bound patients, quickly and reliably," Somerset told Benzinga. "I am honored to join this incredibly dedicated team in expanding their reach, by raising awareness about the company. Driven provides safe, reliable access to medicine from companies such as True Farma, to people who do not necessarily have access to dispensaries.”

Driven is relocating its distribution center from San Diego to Los Angeles, where the company serves 92% of California with home delivery of medical cannabis.