Cannabis Company Yield Growth Reports 355% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase, Zero Debt

Cannabis company The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTC: BOSQF) posted record third-quarter revenue Tuesday of $1.9 million, up 61% from $1.2 million in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue rose 355% year-over-year.

Yield Growth's net loss fell by 55% from $4.1 million in the second quarter to $1.9 million in the third.

The company's total assets amount to $6.5 million, and Its working capital jumped 91% from $1.8 million at the end of 2018 to $3.4 million.

Yield Growth holds no commercial debt, short- or long-term debt and no convertible debentures, the company said.

The company's recent business milestones include receipt of final approval from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for nine Wright & Well products; product distribution agreements in Greece, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Cyprus and the U.S.; and a marketing strategy that includes Leafly, British Vogue, Elle Canada and Vanity Fair.

The Yield Growth is running hemp, cannabis and edible mushroom assets, in addition to owning cannabis wellness brands such as Wright & Well, Urban Juve, and Jack n Jane.

The company’s shares were down 4.72% at 22 cents at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Yield Growth.