GemmaCert's CEO On Big Data, Cannabis: 'There Is A Need For Evidence-Based Products'
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 3:44pm   Comments
GemmaCert has developed an easy-to-use device that’s capable of accurately analyzing the chemical composition and CBD/THC potency of a cannabis sample by non-destructive means.

The tabletop device works with dry flower buds, trim and raw extract.

GemmaCert was designed to be operated by anyone. The device requires no sample preparation, and its results are analyzed within minutes. No interpretation of the results is necessary.

Growers, retailers, producers and doctors using the device are connected by a cloud-based server, GemmaCert Cloud. 
“This enables GemmaCert to collect, organize and analyse data from diverse sources, to support meaningful business and scientific recommendations and decisions for industry professionals,” said CEO Guy Setton, Ph.D., who has two decades of experience in the health and nutrition industries. 

Setton co-founded the company in 2015 with Professor Oded Shoseyov and Dr. Dana Yarden in collaboration with the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. 

The company is creating a database of cannabis product compositions that it expects to turn into Big Data, Setton told Benzinga. 

"Today’s cannabis products are mostly supported by unreliable anecdotal evidence. There is a need for evidence-based products for medical treatment and safe recreational use."

The CEO said he's certain cannabis players of all sizes will pay for insights and recommendations in order to survive in an increasingly data-drive industry. 

Gemma Cert expects Big Pharma, Big Tobacco and large food and beverage companies to enter the industry due to the market share threat posed by cannabis. 

“Big Agro will also enter by investing in R&D of seeds and chemicals. The future value in the industry is growing intellectual property, not cannabis," Setton said. 

GemmaCert is able to capture the correlation between cannabis composition, specific health indications and user experience, according to the company. 

GemmaCert owns the world’s largest proprietary database of cannabis flower spectral analysis, the CEO said. 

The company has no M&A plans at the moment. Gemma Cert has raised approximately $9 million since 2016 via private funding. Its investors include VC and institutional funds, as well as angels from Japan, the United States, Europe and Latin America.  

CEO Guy Setton holds the GemmaCert device. Photo courtesy of GemmaCert. 

Posted-In: GemmaCert Guy Setton

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

