Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $6.60.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 1.89%, closing at $68.97.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 0.85% to close at $2.37.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 2.44%, eventually closing at $3.60.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.28%, to close at $5.04.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 4.94%, to close at $20.57.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 4.34%, eventually closing at $8.37.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 6.96%, to close at $1.07.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 5.1%, eventually closing at $0.84.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.96%, eventually closing at $3.79.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.69%, to close at $134.06.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 3.02% to close at $2.25 after posting Q4 losses.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 0.81%, eventually closing at $2.70.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 2.69%, eventually closing at $5.06.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 21.58%, to close at $1.09 as its Q4 net loss more than doubled.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 6.87%, eventually closing at $3.39.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 7.48% to close at $1.36.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 6.68%, eventually closing at $12.16.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 7.11%, eventually closing at $3.53.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 13.45% to close at $0.51.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 4.07%, to close at $22.15.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 6.61%, eventually closing at $2.12.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 9.02%, eventually closing at $3.63.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 3.69%, eventually closing at $7.84.
