Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 29, 2019

Gainers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.12% to close at $6.60.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 1.89%, closing at $68.97.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 0.85% to close at $2.37.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares tumbled by 2.44%, eventually closing at $3.60.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 4.28%, to close at $5.04.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 4.94%, to close at $20.57.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 4.34%, eventually closing at $8.37.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares dropped by 6.96%, to close at $1.07.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares tumbled by 5.1%, eventually closing at $0.84.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 5.96%, eventually closing at $3.79.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 2.69%, to close at $134.06.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares fell 3.02% to close at $2.25 after posting Q4 losses.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 0.81%, eventually closing at $2.70.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 2.69%, eventually closing at $5.06.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 21.58%, to close at $1.09 as its Q4 net loss more than doubled.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 6.87%, eventually closing at $3.39.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares fell 7.48% to close at $1.36.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 6.68%, eventually closing at $12.16.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 7.11%, eventually closing at $3.53.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 13.45% to close at $0.51.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 4.07%, to close at $22.15.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares tumbled by 6.61%, eventually closing at $2.12.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 9.02%, eventually closing at $3.63.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 3.69%, eventually closing at $7.84.

DionyMed Fails To Restructure Debt, Heads For Receivership

Kaden Resigns From CannTrust Board; Search Underway For New Directors, Permanent CEO

Aphria Completes Integration Of Rootstock's Cloud ERP Solution

Rootstock Software, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning solutions, said Monday that cannabis company Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) ... read more

CBD Companies Failing On Compliance, Disclosure And Product Safety, New Report Finds

Consumer interest in CBD products is on a rapid rise, as many turn to relatively new hemp products with little-to-no THC (a psychotropic compound found in ... read more

'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

Executives from several companies in or adjacent to the cannabis industry delivered their elevator pitches to investors this week at the Benzinga Cannabis ... read more
