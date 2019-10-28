Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 28, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 5:13pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 28, 2019

Gainers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.69% to close at $6.59.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares gained 2.28%, closing at $4.03.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares gained 1.66%, closing at $137.76.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 1.19%, closing at $2.72.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares increased by 5.46% to close at $1.39.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 0.39%, to close at $13.03.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 5.0%, closing at $3.99.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.89% to close at $3.69.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares dropped by 6.07%, to close at $5.26.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.28%, to close at $21.64.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 2.34% to close at $8.75.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 5.74% to close at $1.15.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 2.99%, to close at $0.88.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 2.52%, eventually closing at $2.32.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 5.79%, to close at $67.69.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 0.19%, eventually closing at $5.20.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares tumbled by 3.45%, eventually closing at $3.64.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 2.65%, eventually closing at $1.47.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 6.19% to close at $0.59.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.45% to close at $23.09.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 5.24% to close at $2.35.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 2.58%, to close at $2.27.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 0.12%, eventually closing at $8.14.

