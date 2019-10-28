The use of CBD-only products gained momentum in Canada over the past year; last month, CBD oil was used in 9% of medical cannabis consumer sessions tracked by Strainprint, up from 4% in September 2018.

Females most frequently use CBD-oil products, particularly among the 35-44 age group; conversely, males aged 45+ reported consuming CBD far more frequently than younger men.

Notably, CBD is used for many reasons, with no one purpose dominating: Applications vary from inflammation (8.5%) to anxiety (7.1%) or depression (4.4%).







Broad perception of CBD as a wellness enhancer portends well for the future of CBD products in Canada, especially in the advent of its Cannabis 2.0 rollout.

The product landscape will grow significantly as consumers increasingly embrace wide-ranging products, including formulations with higher THC concentrations in the CBD:THC ratio (e.g., 10:1 or 1:1) and full-spectrum blends (oils containing terpenes and cannabinoids including CBD/CBN/CBG).

As the market for general CBD wellness grows more competitive and less differentiated, brands will increasingly focus on specific health and wellness for targeting carefully segmented consumer groups.

Receive the best hemp news in the industry delivered to your inbox every week!



The post Canadian CBD Usage appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by Greg Newman from Pixabay