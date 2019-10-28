Market Overview

Executive Staffing Firm CannabizTeam Launches In Chicago
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Executive Staffing Firm CannabizTeam Launches In Chicago

CannabizTeam, a white glove executive search and staffing firm, dedicated exclusively to serving the cannabis industry, has launched a Chicago Division.

Through job creation and economic spending, the cannabis industry has had a tremendously positive impact on the communities it supports. According to New Frontier data, the Illinois legal cannabis industry is poised to employ more than 63,000 people by 2025.

See Also: 'Arguably The Fastest-Growing Business In The World': 6 Investment Pitches From The Cannabis Capital Conference

“As companies across the industry seek highly skilled professionals and technical support, CannabizTeam is expanding its footprint to meet these needs," CEO Liesl Bernard said. "The Midwest region is rich with opportunity and talent, and with recreational legalization taking effect on Jan 1, 2020 in Illinois, we are well positioned to ensure cannabis companies can connect with a diverse range of candidates.”

The Chicago office will focus on clients and candidates in the Midwest region, beyond Illinois. Markets include Ohio, Michigan and Oklahoma, as well as select opportunities on the East Coast.

Posted-In: Cannabis Executive Jobs cannabis jobs CannabizTeam

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

