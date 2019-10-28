Market Overview

Jushi Holdings Announces Strategic New Hires For Compliance, Quality Control
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 7:21am   Comments
Jushi Holdings Inc (OTC: JUSHF) recently announced two new key hires for the company’s strategic planning team: Ian Farrell and Pam Baxter. Farrell will serve as Vice President of Compliance, while Baxter will hold the position of Vice President of Quality.

Farrell has an extensive background in law, finance and business, which is imperative to cross-departmental communications and compliance. Baxter will lead quality control and assurance for the entirety of the manufacturing process, ensuring all products are up to the highest of standards.

Farrell joins Jushi after previously working for Native Roots Cannabis Co. as Director of Compliance, while Dr. Baxter comes to the company from Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc., where she served as the Director of Quality and Regulatory Affairs.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ian and Pam to Jushi, where they will bring a wealth of leadership experience and prior cannabis industry knowledge to the team. Together, they will help the company continue to expand and execute on our global and hemp-derived CBD strategic initiatives,” said Jim Cacioppo, CEO of Jushi.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

