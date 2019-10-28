Market Overview

Tikun Olam Opens $25M Cannabis Cultivation, Processing Facility In California
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 7:20am
Tikun Olam Opens $25M Cannabis Cultivation, Processing Facility In California

Last Thursday, multistate operator Tikun officially opened its cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Adelanto, California, after almost two years and an investment in infrastructure and technology of more than $25 million.

The facility will serve as the epicenter of Tikun’s entire California production, which will oversee Tikun products from cultivation, liquid chromatography analytics, Co2 supercritical extraction, formulation, and trimming to packaging and distribution.

Expected to hit shelves in February 2020, the full California product line will feature Tikun’s top six proprietary varietals (Alaska, Avidekel, Eran Almog, Erez, Midnight and Or) available in vaporizer cartridges, sublingual tinctures, topicals, capsules and flower.

The event was open to the Adelanto community and kicked off with a welcome address from Adelanto Mayor Gabriel Reyes. Visitors were given a one-time-only tour of the (as-yet-unpopulated) 80,000 sq. ft. Nextgen Light Deprivation Automated Greenhouse and 32,000 sq ft production and processing center.

“Bringing the world’s most researched medical cannabis varietals to the world’s largest cannabis marketplace was no small feat, and we spared no detail in order to ensure maintaining Tikun Olam’s renowned genetics and purity,” said Tikun California President Rami Vardi. “We look forward to serving our customers in California and educating them on the proven medical benefits of Tikun cannabis.”

Image courtesy of Tikun.

Posted-In: Tikun Tikun OlamCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

