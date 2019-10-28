Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Legal Cannabis Sales In Canada To Near $2B This Year
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 28, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Report: Legal Cannabis Sales In Canada To Near $2B This Year

New Frontier Data released its "Canada Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook," which coincides with the one-year anniversary of the country’s Cannabis Act.

The report focuses on how the market has evolved in the previous 12 months estimating that legal cannabis demand in Canada will reach CA$2.5 billion (USD $1.9 billion) in 2019. The firm expects sales to grow at a 18.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2024.

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

New Frontier Data estimates there are currently 1.5 million active legal market participants, compared to 4.1 million consumers in the illicit market.

“After one year of legalized adult-use, and despite a delayed launch, poor supply and stifled sales due to limited retail access, Canada’s cannabis market is now primed for a rapid and solid growth,” said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data. “We expect that Canada’s expanded product lines will draw more illicit market buyers into the legal fold, creating more jobs and ultimately increasing tax revenues for country.”

Photo by Javier Hasse. Metal work by Caos y Fortuna.

Posted-In: Canada Canada Cannabis New Frontier DataCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.09
-0.05
- 0.35%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.46
-0.03
- 0.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.52
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$301.59
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
CSE & OTC Cannabis Investor Day
October 30, 2019
Live Stream Event
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Canna-Pharma 2019
November 13, 2019 - November 14, 2019
La Jolla, CA
see all

Cannabis Drinkables Are The New Edibles: Where, When And How To Get Them

By WeedMaps News' Shelley Levitt, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Why do consumers love drinkable cannabis? Let us count the ways. It's ... read more

Mexican Senate Committees Release Marijuana Legalization Bill

Mexican Senate committees released marijuana legalization legislation on Thursday, according to Marijuana Moment. The bill needs approval by the ... read more

Beverage Experts Share Insights On Emerging Cannabis-Infused Market: Canada A 'Laboratory Of Sorts'

Cannabis infused beverages are a hot topic. Canada’s "Cannabis 2.0" phase began Oct. 17, and in two months, newly approved cannabis products ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Field Test Kit Can Differentiate CBD From THC, How Much Of Each Is In A Product