Can Marijuana Ease Motion Sickness?

By The Fresh Toast's Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Side effects and personal choice give marijuana the ability to offer a unique solution, especially with hemp-related CBD oil.

The U.S. National Library of Medicine states that not only is motion sickness prevalent, but that 1 in 3 individuals could be susceptible to the nausea and dizziness that comes with a long car ride or intense rollercoaster.

Understanding motion sickness

Often described as feeling “unwell” and accompanied by nausea and dizziness, individuals who experience motion sickness often describe “feeling out of breath” as well as having sweaty palms or a “clammy” sensation to their skin or appearance. Often triggered by intense motion such as rollercoasters or rides, motion sickness can also happen while merely being a passenger in a car, leaving the individual disorientated.

Marijuana as an anti-nausea agent

We know that cannabis has been studied extensively for its effects on nausea. In fact, Harold Kalant, MD, Ph.D., and Amy J. Porath-Waller, found the following in a 2012 report:

“There is sound evidence from animal experiments and well-designed clinical trials involving humans that cannabis and cannabinoids are effective for the relief of nausea/vomiting and certain types of pain, as well as for the stimulation of appetite.”

The report goes on to explain that as with any pharmaceutical solution, side effects and personal choice give marijuana the ability to offer a unique solution, especially with hemp-related CBD oil. We know CBD activates cannabinoid receptors and can lessen nausea by reducing the chemical that triggers nausea from being released.

Photo by Rex Pickar via Unpslash

In fact, the National Cancer Institute cites that medications with cannabinoids are FDA-approved for nausea and vomiting.

So, how can you prepare for a road trip (or rollercoaster) with CBD? It’s important to understand that while CBD isn’t yet legal in all fifty states, many manufacturers are pushing it as a solution for many ailments, causing confusion. While CBD has been studied to have positive effects on nausea, current regulations make it difficult for specific studies of CBD on motion sickness to be approved. It’s best to discuss troublesome motion sickness with your care team, bringing up CBD to see what they think. Being an advocate for your health is one of your most powerful assets- in any vehicle.