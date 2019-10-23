'An Invaluable Resource': Snoop Dogg Becomes Seedo Brand Ambassador

Calvin Broadus, aka Snoop Dogg, has become a brand ambassador for Seedo Corp (OTC: SEDO).

The Israeli agritech company, which offers automated growing technologies for personal and commercial use, announced Monday that it will collaborate with Snoop Dogg on different platforms to help support consumer awareness of the technology.

Snoop Dogg is a true cannabis enthusiast. In 2015, he launched his cannabis brand Leaf by Snoop, produced by Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NYSE: CGC).

This came only a few months after the rapper launched the cannabis-focused media platform Merry Jane with media entrepreneur Ted Chung.

Snoop Dogg is partnering with Seedo to help teach consumers about the environmental advances the company’s grow technology provides. The rapper will support a social responsibility program that will share Seedo’s growing procedures and offer donated Seedo products for local communities, the company said.

The program will commence in Long Beach, California, which is the musician’s hometown.

"Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I'm all the way down with. Seedo creates cost savings and the opportunity for all people to benefit from agricultural technologies,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

Seedo CEO, Zohar Levy said the company is honored to partner with the rapper.

"Snoop's vast global following, industry influence and network reach will provide us an invaluable resource for Seedo as we continue to grow. The synergy between Seedo's products and Snoop's platforms is truly natural."

Photo courtesy of Seedo.