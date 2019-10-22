Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 22, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 4:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 0.83%, closing at $4.86.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 3.93%, to close at $21.15, after giving updates on its international expansion efforts.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 7.37%, to close at $3.79.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 2.35%, to close at $124.34.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares rose 2.76%, to close at $5.59.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 2.8%, closing at $2.57.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 3.08%, to close at $4.01.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.98% to close at $3.58.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 1.13%, eventually closing at $6.10, amid CEO Charlie Bachtell's discussion regarding equity in cannabis.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares fell 2.47% to close at $8.30.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 2.21%, eventually closing at $1.33.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 5.57% to close at $0.86.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 3.36%, to close at $2.59.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 2.46%, eventually closing at $2.77.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 2.01%, to close at $72.12.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 2.75%, to close at $1.06.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 0.56%, to close at $3.54.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares opened and closed at the same price, eventually closing at $1.65.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.23%, to close at $12.77.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 1.91%, to close at $0.64.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 1.29% to close at $22.15.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 0.25%, to close at $2.43.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares tumbled by 6.53%, eventually closing at $8.01.

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
