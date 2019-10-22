In New Frontier Data's recently released The Canada Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook, the report examines the Canadian cannabis market, including sales, consumer preferences, investments, jobs and more, following one year of federally legalized adult-use. The report also details future trends as retailers legally expand product sales to include vapes, edibles and beverages alongside the already-offered flowers, oils, plants and seeds.

Key findings from the report include:

Between 2019 and 2024, the legal adult-use market will grow at a 22.5% CAGR to reach over CAD $5.2 billion

Canada’s illicit cannabis market remains robust, with Q2 2019 spending equal to CAD $918M, or 60% of the overall market, but by 2024 it will decline to 14% of the overall market

The total active cultivation area has grown 300% since pre-legalization to reach 17.2 million square feet in July 2019

By 2024, there will be in excess of 75,000 direct and indirect jobs associated with the Canadian cannabis industry

To download The Canada Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook visit: http://newfrontierdata.com/Canada2019

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay