Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canada Enters "Cannabis 2.0": 2019 Cannabis Industry Outlook
New Frontier Data  
October 22, 2019 4:29pm   Comments
Share:
Canada Enters "Cannabis 2.0": 2019 Cannabis Industry Outlook

In New Frontier Data's recently released The Canada Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook, the report examines the Canadian cannabis market, including sales, consumer preferences, investments, jobs and more, following one year of federally legalized adult-use. The report also details future trends as retailers legally expand product sales to include vapes, edibles and beverages alongside the already-offered flowers, oils, plants and seeds.

Key findings from the report include:

  • Between 2019 and 2024, the legal adult-use market will grow at a 22.5% CAGR to reach over CAD $5.2 billion
  • Canada’s illicit cannabis market remains robust, with Q2 2019 spending equal to CAD $918M, or 60% of the overall market, but by 2024 it will decline to 14% of the overall market
  • The total active cultivation area has grown 300% since pre-legalization to reach 17.2 million square feet in July 2019
  • By 2024, there will be in excess of 75,000 direct and indirect jobs associated with the Canadian cannabis industry

To download The Canada Cannabis Report2019 Industry Outlook visit: http://newfrontierdata.com/Canada2019

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policy makers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 80 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with additional offices in Denver, CO, and London, UK.

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Canada cannabis industryCannabis Government News Global Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.71
-0.0987
- 0.71%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.77
-0.11
- 0.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.56
-0.4701
- 0.16%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.16
-0.0086
- 0.11%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 22

Chipotle Ticks Higher After Big Q3 Earnings Beat