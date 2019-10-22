Market Overview

Nevada's Cannabis Market: 1933 Industries Successful Brand Launch, Stem Holdings Launches Cultivars
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Nevada's Cannabis Market: 1933 Industries Successful Brand Launch, Stem Holdings Launches Cultivars

Nevada's cannabis market seems to be popular among cannabis companies these days, as successful brands and products are being launched in the Silver State.

Successful Launch From 1933 Industries

1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF) (OTC: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis company, reported Tuesday on its most successful brand launch ever.

The company’s subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association, partnered with luxury brand Blonde Cannabis and they launched the brand in Nevada. After 30 days of the campaign in collaboration with one of the biggest Nevada’s dispensary retailers, Blonde Cannabis reported selling all its products during the debut.

"Blonde™ has taken Las Vegas by storm and we could not be more excited about this relationship," Ester Vigil, President of 1933 Industries, said in a statement. "The positive feedback from consumers has been overwhelming. Blonde™ has been developed as a premium lifestyle product, connecting with both new and discerning, quality-savvy consumers looking for remarkable experiences."

Stem's New Shipments

Stem Holdings, Inc. (CSE: STEM) (OTC: STMH), a cannabis and hemp company, also announced Tuesday the launch and first shipments of two of its award-winning cultivars in Nevada dispensaries.

The cultivars are being launched under its new Travis x James cannabis and Cannabore edibles brands. Travis x James’ genetics contain “Durban Poison,” which is known as one of the best-selling cannabis sativa cultivars in the world, the company said.

The company’s other brand, Cannavore, also offers award proved quality, and as part of its Nevada market launch, it will present Cannavore’s Salted Caramels, Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Posted-In: NevadaCannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

