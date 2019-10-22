Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Ongoing Support For The Company': Curaleaf Shareholders Sign Extended Lockup Agreement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 8:35am   Comments
Share:
'Ongoing Support For The Company': Curaleaf Shareholders Sign Extended Lockup Agreement

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF), a vertically integrated cannabis company, said Monday that shareholders who hold around 75% of the company’s outstanding shares have signed an amended and extended lockup agreement.

Since Curaleaf completed a reverse takeover transaction one year ago, all shareholders who held more than 1% of the issued shares have been subject to lockup agreements, the company said Monday. 

Shareholders have willingly singed an extended lockup agreement that limits the number of shares released as of Monday to 15% of previously lockedup shares.

An additional 15% of the locked-up shares will unlock on the last day of every subsequent calendar quarter, with the final 10% unlocking March 31, 2021, according to Curaleaf. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"The extension of the lockup agreements by Curaleaf's core shareholders signals their ongoing support for the company,” Executive Chairman Boris Jordan said in a statement. 

“We expect the new lockup release schedule to reduce uncertainty regarding the release of currently locked-up shares and provide for a more orderly increase in the available float in the company's shares. Nevertheless, the core shareholders have all expressed their current intention not to sell any shares despite the partial release from lock up. As announced on October 3, I myself recently increased my shareholding."

Curaleaf’s shares closed Monday’s market session down 2.4% at $5.94 per share.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF)

These Were The Most Active Securities On OTC Markets In September
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 25, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 24, 2019
Curaleaf To Offer First Medical Cannabis Flower Products In New York
MKM Initiates Mixed Coverage Of The Cannabis Sector, Most Bullish On Hexo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.84
0.035
+ 0.25%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.17
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.88
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.03
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m. Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more

Judge Jeanine And CBD: Rise In Cannabis Opportunities Leads To Head-Scratching Partnerships

As the cannabis space grows, so too does the list of noteworthy investors and brand representatives. The early celebrity entrants were ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Options Trader Danielle Shay On Increasing Awareness, Opportunity In the Markets