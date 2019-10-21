Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of October 14th – October 20th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Ignite Stock is Forming the Perfect Bull Pennant Chart Pattern + BILZ Price Target

Ignite’s Stock Chart is Looking Primed for a Potential Breakout

Use this simple formula to calculate the price target for BILZ stock or any stock with a pennant pattern.

READ FULL IGNITE PENNANT ARTICLE

9. TCI and Red White & Bloom Sponsor Next Week’s Benzinga Cannabis Conference in Chicago + Special Discount Code

Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) CEO Brad Rogers to Highlight Biggest Cannabis Investing Event of the Year

TCI investors will receive 20% off their ticket purchases when they use our discount code. See the link below for code.

READ FULL TCI & RWB ARTICLE

8. CannTrust to Destroy $77 Million Worth of Cannabis in Attempt to Get Health Canada to Restore its Licences

The Cannabis Regulator Suspended CannTrust’s Cultivation and Processing Licences on September 17

CannTrust (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) says it will destroy $77 million worth of cannabis in an attempt to get Health Canada to restore its licences, $26 million more than the previously disclosed estimate of the amount it would have to discard.

READ FULL CANNTRUST ARTICLE

7. Aurora Cannabis Previews its Cannabis 2.0 Strategy

Legalization 2.0 Will Open Up a Market Opportunity in Canada Worth $2.7 Billion

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) gave a preview of its Legalization 2.0 strategy. The company provided plans for the roll-out of edibles, concentrates, and vapes in December.

READ FULL AURORA CANNABIS ARTICLE

6. Hexo to Launch Low-Cost Cannabis Product to Undercut Black Market

The Product Will be on Sale in Quebec Starting Thursday for $125.70, or $4.49 Per Gram

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO) is moving to undercut prices in the illicit market with a new 28-gram product that costs consumers as much as one dollar less per gram than at the average black market dispensary.

READ FULL HEXO VS BLACK MARKET ARTICLE

5. These 5 U.S. MSOs Saw a Large Spike in Insider Buying This Month

Insider Buying is on the Rise With These 5 Multi-State Operators Leading the Way

Insider buying like the five U.S. multi-state operator (MSO) trades in this article signal a vote of confidence to the market and usually, we see the crowd follow suit.

READ FULL INSIDER BUYING ARTICLE

4. Molson Coors and Hexo to launch CBD-Infused Water, THC Drinks Later This Year

Molson Coors and Hexo Says its Portfolio of Cannabis-Based Drinks Are Set to Hit the Market Later This Year

The announcement from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Hexo (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE-A: HEXO) and Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) comes one week after its competitor Fluent Beverage Co. — a joint venture between the world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported it was launching CBD drinks as early as December.

READ FULL HEXO/MOLSON ARTICLE

3. Tidal Royalty Releases Red White & Bloom Corporate Update with Pictures

Tidal Reports on the Status of Red White & Bloom Merger, Update Includes Images from RWB’s Illinois CBD Facility

Tidal Royalty (CSE: RLTY.U) (OTCPK: TDRYF) released a corporate update informing investors of the status of its pending merger with MichiCann Medical o/a Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon). The update included multiple images of RWB’s massive indoor CBD cultivation facility in Illinois.

READ FULL TIDAL ROYALTY RWB ARTICLE

2. Cronos Leads Potential Short Squeeze, Cannabis Stocks Soar on Day Legalization 2.0 Goes into Effect

Cronos Leads the Way Following Surprise 30% After Hours Move, Begining of a Short Squeeze Could Be Under Way

On the day Legalization 2.0 went into effect, Cannabis stocks led by Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) roared off the bottom with many producing double digits gains.

READ FULL CRONOS LEGALIZATION 2.0 ARTICLE

1. Aphria Comes Through in the Clutch, Posts Back to Back Profitable Quarters

APHA Stock Soars on Huge Q1 Earnings Beat, Breathes Life into Struggling Market

A lot was riding on this week’s Q1 earnings announcement from Aphria (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA). The entire Canadian cannabis industry held its breath over the Canadian Thanksgiving long weekend hoping Aphria could pull through for the sector once again. Aphria did not disappoint.

READ FULL APHRIA Q1 EARNINGS ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay