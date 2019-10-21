Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of October 14th – 20th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

9. Colorado Proposes Rules to Ban Additives in Cannabis Vape Products

Colorado Regulators are Finalizing Rules to Ban Certain Ingredients From Marijuana Vape Products

At a public hearing Tuesday, Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division discussed the proposed rules that would prohibit the use of the following ingredients in cannabis concentrates or products used for inhalation:

8. Cannabis Industry Contributed to Spike in Home Prices, Housing Shortages

An Unintended Consequence of Employment Growth is a Shortage of Available Homes

Canada’s booming cannabis industry has led to a spike in housing prices and home shortages in some regions, according to a new report from RE/MAX. For example, Smiths Falls, Ont. — home to Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), which Bloomberg dubbed the largest cannabis producer in the world — now employs 1,300 people.

7. Mexican Committees Unveil Marijuana Legalization Bill Ahead of Supreme Court Deadline

Several Mexican Senate Committees Unveiled Draft Legislation to Legalize Marijuana

Leaders of the Health, Justice, Public Security and Legislative Studies Committees announced last week that they would remain in permanent session to finalize the legalization bill ahead of a coming Supreme Court deadline.

6. Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are Selling More Cannabis Than the Rest of Canada

Expert Says, “They are Making Ontario and Quebec Look Very Bad”

Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan are selling more cannabis than the rest of Canada due to a better framework, according to one industry expert.

5. Two More Studies Show Patients Are Replacing Prescription Painkillers With Marijuana

The Findings are the Latest in a Growing Body of Research on Cannabis’ Potential to Help Address the Opioid Crisis

Two new studies out this month offer additional evidence that chronic pain patients are skipping addictive pharmaceuticals and using marijuana instead to help them find relief.

4. $1.1 Billion Worth of Cannabis Sold in Canada’s First Year of Legalization

Statistics Canada Says Licensed Retail Outlets Sold More Than $100 Million Worth of Pot in July

One year after the legalization of recreational cannabis, Cannabis Benchmarks, a company that tracks cannabis prices, estimates that Canadian licensed producers have sold approximately 1.1 billion dollars worth of pot in the past 12 months, the equivalent to 105,000 kilograms—enough to fill almost two rail freight cars.

3. Cannabis Edibles are Legal Now. Here’s What You Need to Know

Here is What You Should Know About the New Regulations

Exactly one year after Canada legalized the recreational use of marijuana, new rules are now in effect governing the production and sale of cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals such as lotions.

2. U.S. Retail Sales of CBD May Increase 133% in 2019, Surpass $10 Billion by 2024

Since Passage of Farm Bill, CBD Products Have Exploded in Popularity and Retail Presence

Retail sales of CBD in the United States are expected to surpass $1 billion in 2019 – a 133% increase over 2018 sales – and might eclipse $10 billion by 2024, according to projections from the newly released 2019 Hemp & CBD Industry Factbook.

1. Lab Tests Suggest Vape Crisis May Be Result of Heavy Metal Fumes

Part 1 of a 3 Part Study Points to Metal Fume Fever as the Likely Culprit

While there has been speculation that the growing number of vape-related respiratory illnesses (1,300 and counting) and deaths (29 and counting) as a result of illicit and unregulated products, there now appears to be some science to back it up.

Image Sourced from Pixabay