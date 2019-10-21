Market Overview

4Front Presents Brighleaf Brands To Massachusetts Market
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2019 10:16am   Comments
4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTC: FFNTF) said Monday that upon completing its merger with Cannex, it has worked on making Cannex’s operating capabilities part of 4Front’s manufacturing division Brightleaf set for the Massachusetts market.

"To say I am proud of my team is an understatement," Leo Gontmakher, 4Front COO, said in a statement. "Taking advantage of our pre-merger planning work, we formally took over 4Front's production and processing operations in August. By late September, we had introduced Marmas and Pebbles, two of our most successful edibles brands, to the Massachusetts' medical cannabis market. Most importantly to me, we successfully replicated the low-cost production methods we developed in Washington."

Josh Rosen, 4Front CEO, also commented on the news.

“We are executing against a simple strategy: bringing highly efficient and battle-tested operating capabilities to nascent markets. In this case, Leo and team were able to quickly implement these capabilities in a new market to achieve stellar initial results," he said.

Rosen added that the company is getting close to acquiring adult-use licenses in its Massachusetts facilities.

Posted-In: Cannex Leo Gontmakher

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

