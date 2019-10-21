Market Overview

Exclusive: Plus Products Hires The Wonderful Company's Mackler As Chief Scientific Officer
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2019 7:45am   Comments
Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTC: PLPRF) is announcing later Monday that Dr. Ari Mackler, who was formerly vice president of clinical development for The Wonderful Company, has been named as Plus Products' first chief scientific officer, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Mackler will focus on evidenced-based edible cannabis research efforts across the entire Plus Products portfolio as its chief scientific officer. He will also pursue research relationships and clinical trials with academic institutions and private partners to expand and contribute to consumer understanding of cannabis and the benefits it may provide.

“Ari Mackler has a long history of helping consumer product companies share a clear, and scientifically backed, narrative around product benefits,” said Jake Heimark, co-founder and CEO of Plus Products.

“There are few researchers of Mackler’s caliber in the cannabis industry today. He has the practical experience, deep scientific knowledge, and a resume of creating successful products that we believe will help us — and the industry — better understand and articulate why infused products work.”

Joining Plus Products gives Mackler the opportunity to validate how infused products may help improve quality of life, Mackler said. 

"It also enables me to build a library of scientifically based data that will educate and inform the marketplace on CBD and THC’s potential consumer benefits."

Prior to joining Plus, Mackler led health and wellness initiatives that helped establish The Wonderful Co. as a global branded products leader.

He has also held positions at Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), the Almond Board of California, the International Tree Nut Council, the Nutritional Research & Education Foundation and Stem Cell Resource.

“It is exciting to focus on the science behind different cannabinoids and educate the market about health benefits that come with these naturally occurring compounds,” Mackler said.

“As more people become interested in CBD and THC, Plus Products’ dedication to making cannabis edibles safe and approachable is exactly what the consumer wants.”

Posted-In: cannabis infusion edibles The Wonderful CompanyCannabis News Management Exclusives Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

