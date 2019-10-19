Market Overview

New Cannabis Products: Beboe's Cream And Balm, Quicksilver's CBD, A Cold Brew
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2019 9:39am   Comments
New Cannabis Products: Beboe's Cream And Balm, Quicksilver's CBD, A Cold Brew

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

Beboe’s Face Cream And Body Balm

Beboe Therapies, the plant-powered, full-spectrum CBD skincare line from the brand dubbed the “Hermés of Cannabis” is introducing two new products to its beauty cabinet: a rejuvenating and refining face cream and a healing and indulgent body balm.

The Beboe Therapies Face Cream ($98) reveals smooth, youthful-looking skin with a suite of powerful, purposeful plant actives and spotlight ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and peptides in addition to 250mg of full-spectrum CBD. Encouraging healthy collagen production for better elasticity and softer skin, evening skin tone, texture and fine lines, this Face Cream addresses skin woes across the board.

The Beboe Therapies Body Balm ($90) is Beboe Therapies' first-ever body product, ideal for recovery, whether it’s targeted muscle application following an intense workout or an all-over body massage to release tension. Designed to relieve skin and body from signs of stress, the indulgent, all-over body balm is packed with the healing herb, Arnica, in addition to 750mg of full-spectrum CBD to ease signs of tension.

As an added layer of TLC, the balm utilizes a blend of nourishing natural oils to wrap skin and body in a cocoon of restorative hydration as well as therapeutic terpene blends to provide a calming aromatherapy effect that dials up one’s mental clarity and is proven to reduce anxiety and stress.

Quicksilver Scientific’s New CBD Line

Quicksilver Scientific launched a new line of CBD products.

The CBD Synergies series features three unique formulations of CBD and select blended nutraceuticals and botanicals to provide different effects: relaxation, relief and sleep. These new, proprietary blends include AX-Calming Formula, SP-Sleep Formula and PN-Relief Formula, and are designed to have a more immediate and effective uptake, thanks to the proprietary Quicksilver Delivery Systems family of lipid nanoparticles.

“We’ve found that when CBD is combined with these powerful and effective supplements, it creates a potent natural alternative to toxic traditional medications,” said Dr. Christopher Shade, Founder & CEO, Quicksilver Scientific. “With CBD Synergies, we set out to create targeted remedies that will provide consumers more control of their wellness and allow them to fully embrace CBD’s range of beneficial effects.”

The company also released a new softgel technology, which is a self-emulsifying delivery system (SEDS) that allows ingredients to reach unprecedented blood levels.

“When we utilize our new SEDS technology, pharmacokinetic studies indicate that difficult to absorb supplements such as curcumin have as much as 330 times more bioavailability, entering the bloodstream in as little as 20 minutes with peak blood concentration occurring within 90 minutes,” Shade said. “Consumers who invest in their health should have the peace of mind that they are buying safe, but incredibly effective products. We make that possible.”

Infinite CBD x Sati Cold Brew

Infinite CBD has teamed up with Sati Cold Brew to bring to the market a CBD Cold Brew product.

This is a ready-to-serve drink that's packed with 20 mg of CBD and 130 mg of caffeine. Many customers have reported when they consume CBD with caffeine, it helps reduce the negative side effects of caffeine. Experience no crash or jitters when consuming this Cold Brew.

All beans are grown and harvested in Guatemala, and roasted in Colorado.

“Infinite CBD is excited to partner with Sati to enter into the beverage industry. Through this partnership, we look to educate the world on the potential benefits of CBD and coffee,” Stephen Ryan, COO of Infinite CBD, told Benzinga.

Images courtesy of Beboe.

Posted-In: Beboe Infinite CBD Quicksilver ScientificCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
