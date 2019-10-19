Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Cannabis Brands Stiiizy, Lowell And Dosist Dominate Marketing, While Mattio PR 'Moves The Needle'
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2019 9:49am   Comments
Share:
Report: Cannabis Brands Stiiizy, Lowell And Dosist Dominate Marketing, While Mattio PR 'Moves The Needle'

With a focus on consumer-facing cannabis brands, Pioneer Intelligence helps industry stakeholders better understand how marketing and communications strategies resonate with audiences. The firm leverages a rich data set, taking in 28,000 data points each week, to benchmark performance through three focus areas: social media, earned media and web-related activities.

Pioneer Intelligence recently unveiled Brand Marketing Performance Scorecards. Published weekly, these are available for 500+ licensed brands selling (0.3%) THC products across the U.S.

Consumer-facing brands from all industries use marketing analytics to be better. Gartner L2 provides data-informed marketing intelligence to many of the world’s strongest and fastest growing brands. They’re not alone; Trackmaven and eMarketer do similar work. Pioneer Intelligence is now bringing this capability to the cannabis industry.

In its latest report, Pioneer Intelligence includes monthly ranking of the hottest 25 (U.S.) brands and a look at specific, consumer-facing marketing activities and brand developments for three particular brands together with a quantitative assessment of how said activities moved the needle in terms of audience growth and engagement.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Recent takeaways have included:

  • Mattio PR moves the needle for its clients, raising both market awareness and, through adept storytelling, audience engagement.
  • Theory Wellness is the strongest mono-state brand outside of California. It would seem they are capitalizing on the early mover advantage; supported by Massachusetts' slower licensing approvals.
  • Binkse, another brand with Massachusetts ties, which claims to be the country’s biggest brand (accessible market size based on population of markets where it’s licensed to sell), is effectively raising its profile by offering an interesting ingredient sourcing story, an attractive visual identity and affordably priced product.
  • Stiiizy returned to the top spot on Hottest Brands index, catapulting to the top based on the tails of its recent dispensary/gallery launch.

September Insights

According to Pioneer’s report, the hottest U.S. cannabis brands are Stiiizy, Lowell and Dosist.

Among notable movers were:

Henry’s Original

Henry’s Original generated more earned media in August than in any other month in 2019. Beyond closing their Series B investment round, they also garnered exposure through the sale of their 1 millionth pre-roll, as well as the announcement of their partnership with Omura, an innovative vaporizer company.

While the media buzz subsided in September, the previous month’s PR effort continued to positively impact the brand’s performance through its social channels and its website.

PLUS Products

PLUS Products, one of California’s leading edibles companies, consistently creates marketing buzz.

In September, the brand not only publicized a collaboration with Casper mattresses as part of its CBD-only product launch, it also announced a partnership with musician John Legend. Coverage of these activities elevated the brand’s earned media performance by more than 33%, which helped boost PLUS Products from No. 41 to No. 14 on Pioneer’s hottest brand index.

Newsworthy happenings continue into October, as last week PLUS Products announced the arrival of its THC line to Nevada.

Oregrown

Oregrown approaches brand building in a consistent, deliberate fashion that strives to represent the lifestyle and ethos of the Pacific Northwest.

The cannabis industry at large is making moves at a lightning-quick pace. While these efforts yield mixed results, Oregrown’s purposeful growth plan appears to have the brand expanding on solid footing.

The brand’s marketing activities continue to resonate with an ever-larger audience. Oregrown’s overall performance score in September is 6% higher than its August score and 11.6% higher than its average score over the past 26 weeks. These results are coming just as the brand prepares to expand its retail footprint — including the opening of a flagship store in Portland before the end of 2019.

Images from report.

Posted-In: Binske Henry's Originals Mattio PR OregrownCannabis News Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNBS + BILZF)

The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs
Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CLAB Conference In Miami, Oct. 28-29
Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Medical Cannabis's Long-Term Potential Is Being Overlooked By Most Investors
Cannabis Companies Acquiring Non-Cannabis Businesses To Bolster CPG Offerings - And Other Investment Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.11
-0.2879
- 3.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.54
-0.54
- 2.69%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.81
-0.24
- 1.71%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.09
-1.12
- 0.37%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Cannabis, Hemp Company Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, announced Thursday it has filed with the SEC to hold a stock offering. If approved, Goldenseed ... read more

Report: NASA Paid $5M For SpaceX Employee Review After Musk's On-Camera Toke

The joint that Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hit during an interview on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast ... read more

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs

New Cannabis Products: Beboe's Cream And Balm, Quicksilver's CBD, A Cold Brew