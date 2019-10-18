Market Overview

Exclusive: Driven Deliveries Partners With True Farma For Medical Cannabis Delivery
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
Exclusive: Driven Deliveries Partners With True Farma For Medical Cannabis Delivery

Driven Deliveries Inc. (OTC: DRVD), a California-based online cannabis retailer and delivery company, is partnering with medical cannabis brand True Farma LLC., according to information procured exclusively by Benzinga.

As per the agreement, Driven Deliveries will provide logistics and direct-to-consumer deliveries facilitated through True Farma’s online cannabis store. The partnership is forecasted to generate more than $1.2 per year for Driven.

“The operation and exemplary network Driven has assembled across the state of California provides timely, reliable and professional home delivery to the majority of California’s population,” said Brian Hayek, president of Driven Deliveries.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Driven’s "Fulfilled by Ganjarunner" service is designed to allow quality-focused industry providers such as True Farma integration with Driven's pre-existing fulfillment and delivery network. This strategic partnership expands True Farma’s target delivery area and increases Driven's profitability by adding volume to its current delivery routes.

Driven’s network will allow True Farma to expand its services into additional markets, enabling access for millions of patients.

"We want to provide more flexibility for our existing customers as it relates to home delivery. Our patients depend on us and the relief they get from our products," said, Elisabeth Mack, vice president of clinical operations for True Farma and registered nurse.

“Cannabis as medicine needs to be a part of the treatment plan for millions of Americans as a complement to traditional pharmaceuticals,” Mack added. “People who want and need this option also need to know they have the highest quality, tested, safe, and reliable medicines."

Driven will also add its partner's social and news feeds to the company’s subsidiary mobile application, Weedwaves. The app provides beneficial savings to True Farma's customers at more than 300,000 merchants across the country.

Posted-In: True Farma

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

