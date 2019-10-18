Cannabis, Hemp Compny Goldenseed Files For RegA+ Stock Offering With SEC

Goldenseed, a California lifestyle cannabis and hemp brand, announced Thursday it has filed with the SEC to hold a stock offering. If approved, Goldenseed would become the first private U.S.-based cannabis grower to allow early stage investment from the general public.

Goldenseed expects to be qualified by the SEC to launch its offering online within the next 60 to 90 days. Once the offering goes live, the general public will be given the chance to invest in Goldenseed for as little as $100.

Recently launched as a cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis and hemp grown in Santa Cruz County, California, Goldenseed delivers cannabis in the form of proprietary seed strains, smokable blends, and oil and terpene extractions. The brand focuses on sustainable farming, facilities and research and development.

Goldenseed’s team of industry experts believes that, if qualified by the SEC, they’ll present the first opportunity for the average investor to own a share of a private U.S. cannabis cultivator – one with a mission to create a premium cannabis lifestyle brand built on a respect for nature.

“We’re thrilled to offer the general public the opportunity to invest in the California cannabis industry and become a member of the Goldenseed community to help grow the company with us,” Goldenseed CEO Scott Goldie said. “In addition to their shares, our investors will receive exclusive and exciting perks that we look forward to announcing very soon.”