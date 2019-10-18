Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Study: Cannabis Customers Visit Dispensaries Roughly Once A Week, Prefer Weekdays
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 7:18am   Comments
Share:
Study: Cannabis Customers Visit Dispensaries Roughly Once A Week, Prefer Weekdays

According to recently released Zenreach Walk-Thru data, 60% of cannabis dispensary customers, on average, are first-time visitors. Only 40% are return customers.

Regular customers typically go an average of 7.8 days between visits and they’re more likely to come in on a weekday than over the weekend. They typically spend an average of 20 minutes in the store, which fluctuates to 30 minutes in the morning and 19 minutes in the evening.

Also interesting, about 25% of dispensary customers open their emails. This number rises to 30% for emails with non-promotional subject lines.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

“Cannabis customer data is limited due to the dispensary industry’s short lifespan," Mallinath Biswas, director of business intelligence and analytics at Zenreach told Benzinga. "What we’ve learned so far is that cannabis dispensary customers typically go almost eight days between visits, they prefer their emails to come without promotional subject lines, and they’re more efficient with their purchases after a long day.

"We’ve learned that only 40% are return visitors and customers are more likely to stop by on a weekday rather than over the weekend.”

Biswas said cannabis dispensary owners can use this kind of information to make smarter marketing and inventory decisions, among other things.

“If your customer isn’t responding to ‘flashy’ email subject lines, try sending useful information in your emails like informed wellness articles on cannabis topics and see if your open rates increase. Tie those articles to featured products in-store – the more education people have on the product, the more likely they are to try it," he said.

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Mallinath Biswas ZenreachCannabis News Retail Sales Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CLAB Conference In Miami, Oct. 28-29
One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization
New Report Shows Cannabis Is Most Popular Among Millennials, While Older Consumers Prefer Flower And Edibles
Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Medical Cannabis's Long-Term Potential Is Being Overlooked By Most Investors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.11
0.0554
+ 0.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.07
-0.01
- 0.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.40
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.21
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother. “Canada’s rollout of ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Coca-Cola Trades Higher On Q3 Sales Beat