Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bruce Linton-Backed Better Choice Acquires Holistic Pet Foods Company Halo
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Bruce Linton-Backed Better Choice Acquires Holistic Pet Foods Company Halo

Better Choice Company (OTC: BTTR), an animal health and wellness CBD company, said Wednesday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire holistic pet foods company Halo, Purely for Pets.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Better Choice that will help accelerate the build out of our animal health platform," Bruce Linton, who recently joined the company as an advisor, told Benzinga. "The team, market and capital are aligned on the opportunity to create a world class business at BTTR, with responsible revenue growth and an ambitious research, data and analytics strategy.”

You can see Linton in Chicago next week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, where he will be one of the keynote speakers.

The Halo management team is led by a branded consumer food and animal health veteran, Werner von Pein, who will continue to manage the business. Halo’s name and brands are not expected to change as a result of the transaction, the company said.

“Halo is a well-established, premium brand and falls squarely in line with our goal to build an all-encompassing, global, animal health and wellness consumer product goods company," Better Choice CEO Damian Dalla-Longa said.

"Over the last three decades, Halo has built a strong reputation and loyal consumer following, carving out a niche in the industry with high-quality animal products that contain whole food meat and fish and non-GMO ingredients. We look forward to working with their team to close the transaction and integrate their brand into our operating and marketing platform.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Better Choice Pet Bruce Linton Damian Dalla-Longa HALOCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTTR)

Bruce Linton Joins Cannabis Pet Market, Becomes Special Advisor To Better Choice Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.40
0.3527
+ 4.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.07
0.75
+ 3.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.11
0.4354
+ 3.19%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.21
0.75
+ 0.25%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother. “Canada’s rollout of ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Alkaline Water Co. Launches New CBD Balms, Oils And More