Bruce Linton-Backed Better Choice Acquires Holistic Pet Foods Company Halo

Better Choice Company (OTC: BTTR), an animal health and wellness CBD company, said Wednesday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire holistic pet foods company Halo, Purely for Pets.

“This is a transformational acquisition for Better Choice that will help accelerate the build out of our animal health platform," Bruce Linton, who recently joined the company as an advisor, told Benzinga. "The team, market and capital are aligned on the opportunity to create a world class business at BTTR, with responsible revenue growth and an ambitious research, data and analytics strategy.”

The Halo management team is led by a branded consumer food and animal health veteran, Werner von Pein, who will continue to manage the business. Halo’s name and brands are not expected to change as a result of the transaction, the company said.

“Halo is a well-established, premium brand and falls squarely in line with our goal to build an all-encompassing, global, animal health and wellness consumer product goods company," Better Choice CEO Damian Dalla-Longa said.

"Over the last three decades, Halo has built a strong reputation and loyal consumer following, carving out a niche in the industry with high-quality animal products that contain whole food meat and fish and non-GMO ingredients. We look forward to working with their team to close the transaction and integrate their brand into our operating and marketing platform.”

Photo by Javier Hasse.