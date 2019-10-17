Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Cannabis Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
The Fresh Toast , Benzinga Contributor  
October 17, 2019 6:28pm   Comments
Share:
4 Cannabis Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

Whether you’re looking for something all about marijuana business or the history of cannabis, these podcasts will keep you entertained and informed.

Content is king and no media format contains more creativity and niche information than the world of podcasts. Most of us listen to podcasts through headphones, which makes the listening experience more intimate and personal than binging Netflix on a Sunday morning. Thanks to America’s newfound interest in all things cannabis, a wealth of cannabis podcasts have emerged to satiate the growing demands of audiences.

Here are some of our favorites, all of which still produce fresh episodes.

On Something

This new NPR-associated podcast from Colorado Public Radio focuses on how life has changed in various parts of the country following legalization. Hosted by journalist Ann Marie Awad, On Something narrows down to the personal narratives that occur in the wake of so much political and cultural change. Recent episodes include “CBD: The Hype And The Reality” and “Legal Weed As Reparations?”

GrowCast

For the folks interested in the nuances behind the growing and processing of cannabis, this show is for you. Don’t worry, GrowCast doesn’t exclusively discuss growing techniques. The podcast also dives into the history of cannabis and some of marijuana’s biggest pop culture moments, all while expanding your knowledge of all things weed.

Photo by underworld111/Getty Images

CannaInsider

As you might expect by its name, CannaInsider is a very industry-centric podcast. You’ll enjoy this show if you’re interested in the business of marijuana, as well as the trends and individuals shaping the cannabis industry. With nearly 300 episodes, this is a must-listen for anyone who wants to make it big in marijuana.

Great Moments In Weed History

Who doesn’t love a good deep dive? That’s what keeps us returning to this show, which highlights some of the most improbable and hilarious moments in cannabis history. Whether hosts Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock discuss Barack Obama’s weed years, or when Bob Dylan first introduced The Beatles to marijuana, you’ll learn how cannabis indirectly and directly shaped some of America’s greatest figures.

Posted-In: Brandan Bures The Fresh ToastCannabis News Education Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.40
0.3527
+ 4.38%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.07
0.75
+ 3.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.11
0.4354
+ 3.19%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.21
0.75
+ 0.25%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother. “Canada’s rollout of ... read more

Aurora Cannabis Rolls Out Canadian Vape, Concentrate, Edible Products

Respecting the first anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) announced Wednesday its plans to roll out ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Eating Disorder? Cannabis May Help