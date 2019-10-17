Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CLAB Conference In Miami, Oct. 28-29

B2B and B2C educational seminars, interactive activations and networking at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- The Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB (CLAB) Conference & Expo is set for October 28-29 at the Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami. Based on the organization’s three pillars, Grow Healthy, Grow Wealthy, Grow Smarter, the two-day B2B and B2C conference will feature educational seminars and networking surrounding the business of cannabis including investment, legal challenges, patient education, health & wellness and plant medicine from some of the cannabis industry’s most prominent players.

“We have created a hybrid B2B and B2C conference that meaningfully oﬀers an abundance of knowledge and opportunity for business professionals and patients alike,” said Rob Friedman, founder of Cannabis LAB. “As an organization we look to be a platform for those seeking opportunities and those who are providing them. The best thing we can do for our members and partners is to help them make meaningful connections.”

Grow Healthy programing explores plant medicine and plant science oﬀering attendees unique experiences for their minds and bodies, as well as information on best practices, corporate governance and data security. Grow Wealthy programming discusses the investment landscape for entrepreneurs, investors and other ancillary businesses. Grow Smarter, similar to CLAB’s traditional monthly programming, offers educational sessions for audiences with basic knowledge of marijuana law, accounting and business experiences.

Exciting conference-related activities include a Cannabis Career Fair and Investor Excursions, such as breakfast and networking with investors at TopGolf, offshore fishing with select CEOs and a chance to participate in breakfast and Elevated Yoga with Ricky Williams, a speaker/sponsor-only breakfast, networking happy hour, patient education, CEO dinner and a conference after party.

Tickets to the Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB Conference, Expo & Career Fair are $299. Tickets for individual sessions, the Expo, cocktail party, CEO fishing, speed networking and elevated yoga also are available. For more information and to register please visit clabconference.com.

2019 Speakers

Brady Cobb, CEO of Sol Global Investments Corporation

Ricky Williams, Vice President of Real Wellness

Gerry Greenspoon, Co-Founder of Greenspoon Marder Law

Matthew Ginder, Senior Counsel at Greenspoon Marder Law

Brett Finkelstein, Managing Director at Phyto Partners LP

Javier Hasse, Managing Director at Benzinga Cannabis

Jose Javier Hildago, CEO of FLUENT Cannabis

Jared Mirsky, CEO of Wick & Mortar

Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve

Jon Robbins, Partner of Akerman LLP

David Tran, Co-Founder of Dope Media

Chloe Villano, Founder of Cannabis Business Awards

Monthly Networking & Education

Founded in 2016 in South Florida, CLAB hosts monthly education and networking events which draw 50 to 200 attendees representing the entirety of professional cannabis business services including law, accounting, ﬁnance, real estate, entrepreneurs and cannabis industry professionals. Meetings are designed to educate, connect and empower the necessary people and resources that will drive the cannabis industry forward. The Broward and West Palm Beach,

Florida Chapter Leadership are all professionals committed to the cannabis industry and their community.

“At our monthly gatherings you will find large and small business representatives, as well as local community members, all with the common interest of doing their jobs better, serving their clients better, contributing to building best practices and sharing collective wisdom,” said Freidman.

Recent monthly expert panel discussion topics have included: Investing in Cannabis; Cannabis Marketing & Branding; Diversity in Cannabis; Going From License to Launch; and Legislative Updates in Cannabis. Upcoming monthly meeting topics include Accounting, Banking & Insurance in Cannabis; State by State Overview of Cannabis: What is Working and What it Not; Careers in Cannabis; Shark Tank Night: Cannabis Pitch Slam; a Cannabis Year in Review; and an annual holiday party.

Sponsors for the Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB Conference include Akerman, MJ Buddy, Florida For Care, FLUENT, Global Advanced Botanicals, Greenspoon Marder, EVIO Labs, Next Level Rentals, Pierson Grant PR, NORML, Paybotic, Sol Global Investments, Trulieve, Cannabis News Florida, HIGHLIFE, Duree & Co., Mr. Cannabis Law, Wick & Mortar, Clover Leaf University, Cannabis Business Awards, DOPE Magazine, High Times Magazine, S2S Insurance, Daszkal Bolton, DominionAG, Real Wellness and FastFingerprints.

