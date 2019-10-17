Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CLAB Conference In Miami, Oct. 28-29
Benzinga Cannabis  
October 17, 2019 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
Benzinga Cannabis Managing Director Javier Hasse To Speak At CLAB Conference In Miami, Oct. 28-29

B2B and B2C educational seminars, interactive activations and networking at Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- The Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB (CLAB) Conference & Expo is set for October 28-29 at the Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami. Based on the organization’s three pillars, Grow Healthy, Grow Wealthy, Grow Smarter, the two-day B2B and B2C conference will feature educational seminars and networking surrounding the business of cannabis including investment, legal challenges, patient education, health & wellness and plant medicine from some of the cannabis industry’s most prominent players.

“We have created a hybrid B2B and B2C conference that meaningfully oﬀers an abundance of knowledge and opportunity for business professionals and patients alike,” said Rob Friedman, founder of Cannabis LAB. “As an organization we look to be a platform for those seeking opportunities and those who are providing them. The best thing we can do for our members and partners is to help them make meaningful connections.”

Grow Healthy programing explores plant medicine and plant science oﬀering attendees unique experiences for their minds and bodies, as well as information on best practices, corporate governance and data security. Grow Wealthy programming discusses the investment landscape for entrepreneurs, investors and other ancillary businesses. Grow Smarter, similar to CLAB’s traditional monthly programming, offers educational sessions for audiences with basic knowledge of marijuana law, accounting and business experiences.

Exciting conference-related activities include a Cannabis Career Fair and Investor Excursions, such as breakfast and networking with investors at TopGolf, offshore fishing with select CEOs and a chance to participate in breakfast and Elevated Yoga with Ricky Williams, a speaker/sponsor-only breakfast, networking happy hour, patient education, CEO dinner and a conference after party.

Tickets to the Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB Conference, Expo & Career Fair are $299. Tickets for individual sessions, the Expo, cocktail party, CEO fishing, speed networking and elevated yoga also are available.  For more information and to register please visit clabconference.com.

2019 Speakers

  • Brady Cobb, CEO of Sol Global Investments Corporation
  • Ricky Williams, Vice President of Real Wellness
  • Gerry Greenspoon, Co-Founder of Greenspoon Marder Law
  • Matthew Ginder, Senior Counsel at Greenspoon Marder Law
  • Brett Finkelstein, Managing Director at Phyto Partners LP
  • Javier Hasse, Managing Director at Benzinga Cannabis
  • Jose Javier Hildago, CEO of FLUENT Cannabis
  • Jared Mirsky, CEO of Wick & Mortar
  • Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve
  • Jon Robbins, Partner of Akerman LLP
  • David Tran, Co-Founder of Dope Media
  • Chloe Villano, Founder of Cannabis Business Awards

Monthly Networking & Education

Founded in 2016 in South Florida, CLAB hosts monthly education and networking events which draw 50 to 200 attendees representing the entirety of professional cannabis business services including law, accounting, ﬁnance, real estate, entrepreneurs and cannabis industry professionals. Meetings are designed to educate, connect and empower the necessary people and resources that will drive the cannabis industry forward. The Broward and West Palm Beach,

Florida Chapter Leadership are all professionals committed to the cannabis industry and their community.

“At our monthly gatherings you will find large and small business representatives, as well as local community members, all with the common interest of doing their jobs better, serving their clients better, contributing to building best practices and sharing collective wisdom,” said Freidman.

Recent monthly expert panel discussion topics have included: Investing in Cannabis; Cannabis Marketing & Branding; Diversity in Cannabis; Going From License to Launch; and Legislative Updates in Cannabis. Upcoming monthly meeting topics include Accounting, Banking & Insurance in Cannabis; State by State Overview of Cannabis: What is Working and What it Not; Careers in Cannabis; Shark Tank Night: Cannabis Pitch Slam; a Cannabis Year in Review; and an annual holiday party.

Sponsors for the Fourth Annual Cannabis LAB Conference include Akerman, MJ Buddy, Florida For Care, FLUENT, Global Advanced Botanicals, Greenspoon Marder, EVIO Labs, Next Level Rentals, Pierson Grant PR, NORML, Paybotic, Sol Global Investments, Trulieve, Cannabis News Florida, HIGHLIFE, Duree & Co., Mr. Cannabis Law, Wick & Mortar, Clover Leaf University, Cannabis Business Awards, DOPE Magazine, High Times Magazine, S2S Insurance, Daszkal Bolton, DominionAG, Real Wellness and FastFingerprints.

For more information, please visit joinclab.com. 

Instagram: @thecannabislab

LinkedIn: Cannabis LAB

Media contact:

Ashley Kozich

akozich@PiersonGrant.com

954.776.1999, ext. 237

Posted-In: Akerman Benzinga Cannabis Brady Cobb Brett FinkelsteinCannabis News Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLSF + CNBS)

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization
New Report Shows Cannabis Is Most Popular Among Millennials, While Older Consumers Prefer Flower And Edibles
Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Medical Cannabis's Long-Term Potential Is Being Overlooked By Most Investors
Cannabis Stocks Up In Smoke After Hexo Withdraws 2020 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.30
0.2506
+ 3.12%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.91
0.585
+ 3.03%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.95
0.2807
+ 2.05%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$299.28
0.82
+ 0.27%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Large Square Option Trader Makes $1.9M Bet On Earnings Beat