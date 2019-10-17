Market Overview

Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
Cronos Group's 40% After-Hours Mystery Rally: What We Know

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares spiked 41.5% during Wednesday's after-market session at about 6:20 p.m.

Peers such as Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) and Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) made significant moves higher in sympathy with Cronos Group.

PreMarket Prep co-hosts Dennis Dick and Joel Elconin discussed the stock’s after-hours move on Thursday's episode.

No Apparent Catalyst

Something big must have caused Cronos' move, but it's unknown, Dick said.

The only apparent news about the company was that it conducted an IPO in Australia, but it's unclear whether this caused the jump, according to the co-hosts.

Many pot stocks had a rough time during Wednesday's regular session. but Cronos closed in the green.

"I don’t know what’s going on here," Dick said. “I don’t see any media headline.”

500,000 shares were being bet at $10.44 in the premarket session, with another another 230,000 shares being bet at $10.35 and 500,000 at $10.13.

“It’s almost like somebody is posting huge bids up there and driving the price up," Dick said. “I have no idea — those are huge bids."

Canada's One-Year Legalization Anniversary

Earlier, other pot stocks, like CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) scored double-digit gains due to an exchange traded portfolio rebalancing its portfolio after major changes to the market price, according to MarketWatch.

The publication reported that two block trades totaling around 1.2 million shares were recorded at 5:09 p.m. ET with a price of $8.40 a share, which could be the potential cause of the jump.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada. The country is launching "Cannabis 2.0," legalizing edibles, beverages and other cannabis derivative products.

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
