A 'Customer And Geographic Diversification Strategy': Neptune Enters US Extraction Agreement
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 11:40am   Comments
A 'Customer And Geographic Diversification Strategy': Neptune Enters US Extraction Agreement

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) said Thursday it has signed a two-year agreement to provide extraction service to a large farming services operation in the U.S.

Under the agreement, Neptune will obtain hemp biomass for processing and transforming into crude oil extract, the company said.

The agreement has the potential of obtaining a value of more than $20 million, the company said. The partner in the contract was not named. 

Neptune said it expects to obtain the first package of biomass in the upcoming weeks.

The company aims to reach a total extraction capacity of 3 million kg of biomass annually to be delivered evenly between Canada and the U.S.

"This large contract will support our capacity expansion at our North Carolina facility and better position us to serve the growing United States market,” Neptune CEO Michael Cammarata said in a statement. 

“Our expansion in North Carolina is on time and on budget, with extraction capacity expected to reach an annual run-rate of 1,500,000 kg of biomass by December 2019."

The demand for extraction and formulation services is strong in the U.S. given the ongoing harvest season, the CEO said.

Neptune's tolling and formulation pipeline to deliver high-quality, full- and broad-spectrum extracts "remains robust," Cammarata said. 

"This announcement represents a further step towards our customer and geographic diversification strategy."

Additionally, Neptune said it hired Brett DuBose as vice president of sales for the U.S. region.

"With his extensive industry contacts and experience, Brett will play a key role in helping Neptune accelerate its market penetration in the U.S.," Cammarata said. 

Neptune stock was trading 0.72% higher at $3.52 at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: extractsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
