Former NFL Star Lofa Tatupu Launches New Product: 'CBD Has Completely Changed My Life'

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker and three-time Pro Bowler Lofa Tatupu has launched his new line, ZoneIn CBD, motivated by years of suffering from chronic pain derived from a lifetime of competitive athletics.

The company manufactures and develops high-quality, full-spectrum CBD products that are rigorously tested and grown in the U.S., non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. ZoneIn CBD’s mission is to help people participate more fully in their lives, the company told Benzinga.

"CBD has completely changed my life for the better- I feel great," co-founder Lofa Tatupu told Benzinga. "I launched ZoneIn CBD to help people experience great, high quality CBD for themselves."

Amit Rikhi, CEO and co-founder added, "The team at ZoneIn CBD has one simple mission—to help improve people’s lives through CBD. We are not only committed to delivering exceptional products, but our goal is also to earn the trust of the market through education and authenticity in this complex industry."

