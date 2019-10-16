Benzinga Cannabis' Andrew Ward To Speak At The Mannada Cannabis Media Summit: Follow The Money In NYC

Leaders in Mainstream and Cannabis Media Speak to the Evolution of Billion Dollar Sector and What’s Next in 2020

NEW YORK, NY - As New York, New Jersey and Connecticut investigate how best to legalize cannabis in 2019 and millions of investment dollars investments pour into companies vying for space in an increasingly crowded U.S., hundreds of industry-leading mainstream and cannabis media journalists, professionals and companies will gather at the Mannada Cannabis Media Summit: Follow the Money, which will be held in New York City from Friday, October 18 to Saturday, October 19, 2019.

With a focus on the millions pouring into the cannabis space by big business and investors and how it shapes the industry, the two-day-long event explores;

how to raise money and build a media company;

the nostalgic rise of print journalism;

how to write about and ethically cover the cannabis industry;

updates and big-picture trends for the future;

how cannabis reporting changes public perception;

being a responsible public relations professional;

cannabis-specific issues in financial reporting;

podcasting,

and many other topics.

“The media plays a crucial role in shaping how the public understands key issues, including cannabis legalization,” said Mannada Founder and Senior Counsel to Greenspoon Marder Kristin Jordan. “Journalists are our first line of defense against out of control corporations, unethical business and outdated, draconian federal cannabis policies. We couldn’t be more excited to have some of the cannabis industry’s top writers, publicists and business people to help uncover why this new beat is important to business, policy and politics, social justice, economics and culture.”

Program highlights include CBNC’s Timothy Seymour on his personal experience in the world of business and business reporter, Dan Adams, the Boston Globe’s first dedicated cannabis reporter on exposing shady cannabis operators informed by the Globe's groundbreaking Spotlight Team series, insights from Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commissioner Shaleen Title, Debra Borchardt, the founder of Green Market Report, on new and interesting ways to fund media enterprises and New Jersey State Assemblyman Jamel Holley on an update of legalization efforts in his home state among others.

“I've been to about a million marijuana conferences — but the Cannabis Media Summit is my favorite event of the year,” said Boston Globe Cannabis Writer and “This Week in Weed” Author Dan Adams. “It's the only forum where marijuana journalists and other media professionals can share information on how to cover and communicate about the marijuana movement and the industry that's rapidly growing out of it. Kristin and her team always recruit an inclusive lineup of accomplished speakers who push me to look deeper and consider new perspectives — the kind of wisdom I can't wait to share with my readers.”

Cannabis Media Summit panelists and presenters are pioneers of cannabis journalism, business and public relations including, Jeanne Sullivan of ArcView; Sirita Wright of Estrohaze; Andrew Ward of Benzinga; Adrian Farquharson of Fresh Media Inc (MARY Magazine); Powerplant Global Strategies Senior Vice President Ellen Mellody; Tauhid Chappell of Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists; and Steve Gelsi of The Deal, to name a few.

The Cannabis Media Summit will be held at Jay Suites, 15 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $249 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.cannabismediasummit.com.

