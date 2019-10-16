Market Overview

DionyMed CEO, COO Resign
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
DionyMed CEO, COO Resign

Multistate cannabis platform DionyMed Brands Inc. (CSE: DYME) (OTC: DYMEFannounced Wednesday that CEO Edward Fields and interim COO Mark Zinselmeier have both resigned effective immediately.

No explanation was given for the departures. 

Not only did Fields leave his position as CEO, he has also resigned as its director and as an officer of the company’s subsidiaries.

The rest of the executive team remains in place, DionyMed said. 

The DionyMed platform was launched in 2017. It provides support to cannabis cultivators, producers and brands both in the adult-use and medical markets.

The stock was trading 24.71% higher to 0.085 cents at the time of publication. 

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

