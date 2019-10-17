Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 7:10am   Comments
Share:
One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization

Oct. 17 marks one full year of legalized cannabis in Canada — and the road to this moment could have been smoother.

“Canada’s rollout of legalization has been hampered by a number of things,” Alan Brochstein, author of 420 Investor, said this week on Benzinga’s PreMarket Prep show.

Domestic policies have made the environment “as bad as it can be,” he said. 

By Brochstein’s assessment, the legal industry struggled to gain footing under restrictive packaging and advertising policies and shifts in consumer preferences that favored products that aren't yet legal. Most importantly, he said, the country botched the phase-in.

“They should have opened up medical dispensaries first and gotten that distribution out there,” Brochstein said. “Instead they waited until it was fully legal, and then each province did it differently. So you have a situation right now where there just aren’t enough retail stores.”

The issue is both national and provincial, and it has complicated the legal market’s expansion efforts. New users can’t smoke because they can’t find marijuana legally, and existing users continue to patronize the black market.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Nature Of The Market

Overall, these issues have exacerbated what Brochstein called a “pretty disappointing year.”

The period has been marked — if not marred — by underperformance in California, U.S. reactions to the vaping crisis, executive firings and a legal scandal at CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) (TSE: TRST).

Companies like Medmen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) (OTC: MMNFF) are appealing to investors by filling executive offices with highly accomplished industry outsiders, many of whom just don’t seem to want to stay.

“These guys are checking out, sometimes at midnight,” Brochstein said, citing turnover in the likes of Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) and Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) (TSE: WEED).

“It’s crazy ... it seems to me that these people that really know what’s going on don’t have a lot of confidence right now, and it’s kind of a scary environment.”

Canada has been slow to open retail stores, producers have had difficulty scaling and few companies have grown their revenue without burning significant sums.

“People are grabbing money,” Brochstein said. “We’ve seen some deals done at very low prices, and at the same time, Canada looks like it’s getting even worse. Everybody’s been very excited about what they call Cannabis 2.0, and it’s just not clear that it’s going to be that exciting.”

So far, Brochstein has not been particularly enthralled with Phase 2 of Canadian cannabis development.

Cannabis 2.0 began with Quebec banning chocolate from the legal edibles category and companies betting big on drinks, which traditionally yield unimpressive sales. Things could improve as new products roll out after the New Year, though.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Brochstein said.

Global Sentiment

While Canada’s been floundering, Brochstein said he remains confident in the general cannabis space.

“I’ve never been more excited,” he said. “What’s going on right now in the market I think is more technical than fundamental. I am a bit concerned with some companies, especially the largest ones with large market caps that just haven’t demonstrated that they can scale up yet.”

But other companies seem to be doing just fine.

“Maybe they won’t have exactly as much revenue immediately because they have to slow down their expansion a little bit, but there are a few companies right at cash flow breakeven that have adequate capital to really take market share over time,” Brochstein said.

“Because some of these other companies, I don’t know if they’ll go out of business, but they are going to have to really retrench.”

See Also: Podcast: The Evolution Of Cannabis Legalization With Benzinga's Javier Hasse

The Pot Field

The following is how pot stocks have performed during Canada’s first year of legalization (as of market close Oct. 16):

  • Canopy is down 62.1%;
  • CannTrust is down 91.1%;
  • MedMen is down 83.5%;
  • Aphria is down 69.8%;
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) is down 67.5%;
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSE: CRON) is down 31.7%;
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) is down 86%;
  • True Leaf Brands Inc (CNSX: MJ) (OTC: TRLFF) is down 66.7%;
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSE: HEXO) is down 62.7%;
  • Aleafia Health Inc (TSE: ALEF) (OTC: ALEAF) is down 76.5%; and
  • HORIZNS MARIJUANA LF CL A UNT ETF (OTC: HMLSF) is down 56.1%.

Brochstein has little faith in Aphria, which he said claimed a profit in its last earnings report without properly attributing the achievement to mere accounting issues. Additionally, the firm faces a dispute with Aleafia’s Emblem Cannabis, after Aphria failed to meet the terms of a supply deal this year.

Brochstein said he likes Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (TSE: FAF) (OTC: FFLWF), a pure-play retailer, and Alcanna Inc (TSE: CLIQ)(OTC: LQSIF), an alcohol hybrid.

The companies are awaiting regulatory improvements in Ontario before opening up their markets to growth. Fire & Flower is down 12.7%, while Alcanna is down 55.7% year-over-year. 

Posted-In: Alan Brochstein CanadaCannabis Government Regulations Top Stories Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ALEAF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
MKM Lowers Aurora Price Target On Softening Cannabis Industry Forecast
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.35
0.03
+ 0.16%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.65
-0.02
- 0.15%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.05
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.46
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Hexo Aims To Disrupt Illicit Cannabis Market, Launches New 'Value' Brand Original Stash

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO)(NYSE: HEXO) announced Wednesday the launch of its new value brand Original Stash. The idea behind starting this brand is to confront ... read more

'The Science Is There': A Former Green Beret On How Cannabis Can Help Veterans With PTSD

By Javier Hasse, Alex Oleinic and Nina Zdinjak. Experiencing trauma is far from rare. Around six in every 10 men and five in every 10 women experience at ... read more

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer

It’s been a while since I posted a Bulls and Bud piece. And I’m not certain it’s even a good time to post one now. After all, are there ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Huawei Reshuffles US-Linked Executives Amidst Reported Increase in Sales