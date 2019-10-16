Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Report Shows Cannabis Is Most Popular Among Millennials, While Older Consumers Prefer Flower And Edibles
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 7:15am   Comments
Share:
New Report Shows Cannabis Is Most Popular Among Millennials, While Older Consumers Prefer Flower And Edibles

Cannabis data intelligence company Headset just released a new industry market report analyzing how the demographics of cannabis consumers can affect purchasing habits.

Here are a few key takeaways.

Millennials have dominated cannabis sales since legalization and continue to do so, making up a little under 52% of total sales, with the remaining half split evenly between Gen X and the other three generations (Baby Boomers, the Silent Generation and Gen Z).

Gen Zers are coming into the market at a fast pace. If the trend continues, the market will be dominated by Gen Z and millennials in a few years.

Baby Boomers, notorious for rolling joints back in the 1960s, are apparently still at it as they have the strongest preference for flower products at 50%.

Flower is still the primary consumption method for all generations, but Gen Z and millennials prefer vape pens (at a rate of 20% and 21%, respectively). Meanwhile, the Silent Generation (those preceding Baby Boomers) prefers edibles more than other generations (spending 40% of their money on non-inhaled products overall).

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Top brands per generation include Smokey Point Productions vape cartridges for Gen Z, Phat Panda hybrid flower for millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers, and Green Revolution tinctures for the Silent Generation.

Older generations tend to spend more per trip ($55-75) when compared to younger generations, who buy lower priced products, but more frequently.

On average, men spend more money on cannabis products than women, and buy over 60% of cannabis, with millennial men being the most frequent consumers.

Women purchase “wellness” products more frequently, i.e. tinctures & sublinguals, topicals, capsules and edibles, while men tend to purchase inhalable products, i.e. concentrates and flower.

CBD products appeal more to women, who spend 66% more of their cannabis wallet on CBD-containing cannabis products than men.

Image and chart courtesy of Headset.

Posted-In: HeadsetCannabis News Crowdsourcing Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MJ + HMLSF)

Bulls And Bud Of The Week: Preparing For A Cannabis Stock Rebound And Getting Creative With A gen!us Jack Herer
The Week In Cannabis: Corporate 'Carnage,' More Bud From Bud And Latin American Moves
Medical Cannabis's Long-Term Potential Is Being Overlooked By Most Investors
Cannabis Stocks Up In Smoke After Hexo Withdraws 2020 Guidance
Cannabis Companies Acquiring Non-Cannabis Businesses To Bolster CPG Offerings - And Other Investment Trends
Your Cannabis Brand's Survival Depends On A Proper Supply Chain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$19.55
-0.035
- 0.18%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.81
0.01
+ 0.07%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.27
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.89
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Canopy Growth Sells Stake In AusCann For $6.3M

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NYSE: CGC) said Tuesday it has sold 42 million AusCann Group shares. The company sold AusCann’s shares through ... read more

Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Property In Detroit Suburb, Signs Lease Agreement With LivWell Michigan

Last week, Cannabis-focused real estate company Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) announced it acquired a 156,000 sq. ft. property in ... read more

Aphria Rallies On 'Second Consecutive Quarter Of Profitable Growth'

Aphria Inc (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) reported net first-quarter revenue of CA$126.1 million ($95.3 million) Tuesday, up 849% from the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Robotics ETF Offers Growth At A Surprisingly Reasonable Price

Bank Of America Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings Beat