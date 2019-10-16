Market Overview

What You Need To Know About NORML Canada's New Post-Legalization Program
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2019 7:30am   Comments
NORML Canada, one of Canada’s most notable cannabis consumer non-profit groups, is launching an official post-legalization platform Thursday, Oct. 17, at 4 p.m. EST, at the Hotbox Lounge in Toronto, Ontario. The even marks the first anniversary of adult use legalization in the country.

The new program focuses on reforming Canada’s legal cannabis system, and defining opportunities for improvement. The event being held on Thursday aims at discussing the organization’s newly established five “pillars” for post-legalization, which, according to the non-profit are:

1. Increased access

Our goal is to ensure consumers have ease of access to legal cannabis products, access to medical dispensaries, access to world-class product options, as well as access to affordable legal options.

2. Transitioning 'unregulated market' into the legal framework

Creating avenues for the current unlicensed market, to be welcomed as part of the legal cannabis industry in order to achieve the government's stated goal of disincentivizing the illicit market.

3. Social discrimination protections

Putting in place protective regulations that remove stigma barriers and consequences for consumers in the workplace, housing, and family.

4. U.S. relations: Border and banking

Ensuring international respect for Canada’s sovereign laws. Removal of any unnecessary international banking/travel barriers for legal business and cannabis entrepreneurs.

5. Expungement, apologies, reparations and beyond

Government must acknowledge the fact that cannabis laws were historically unjust, and discriminatory in the first place.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

NORML Canada Board Members, Detroit Michigan Representative Dr. Mike Whitty, Media and members of the public are welcomed to participate and discuss a nationwide/international mandate to reform cannabis laws.

Commenting on the event, Abi Roach, Executive Director of NORML Canada, told Benzinga, “A year after Canada’s huge step forward, of being the first G7 nation to federally legalization cannabis. NORML Canada, now more then ever, has the duty to continue our important work, of reforming marijuana laws. Canada must shape a regulatory framework that will stand as a blueprint to the rest of the world, as cannabis becomes legal worldwide.”

Posted-In: Abi Roach Hotbox Hotbox TorontoCannabis News Legal Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

