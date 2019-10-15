Avicanna Joins OTCQX Best Market

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTC: OTCM) announced Tuesday that Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTC:AVCNF) has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

Avicanna will start trading on OTCQX under the ticker symbol “AVCNF” on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to welcome Avicanna to the OTCQX Best Market," Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group said in a statement. "Trading on the OTCQX Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to build visibility and long-term shareholder value in the public market. We look forward to supporting Avicanna and its shareholders."

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Avicanna’s President Setu Purohit also commented on the news.

"Trading on the OTCQX Market represents a significant step in Avicanna's capital markets strategy and journey to become an international leader in the biopharmaceutical industry. The achievement will allow us increased access to the U.S. capital markets and industry participants with extensive experience in evaluating pharmaceutical companies. Trading on OTCQX is also expected to provide a streamlined process for U.S. investors to transact in our securities and enhanced liquidity for all shareholders," Purohit said.