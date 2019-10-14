Market Overview

Richard Prince, Darren Romanelli And MedMen Collaborate On Cannabis Line Launch
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Richard Prince, Darren Romanelli And MedMen Collaborate On Cannabis Line Launch

Famed artist Richard Prince is now in the cannabis industry. Starting Monday, cannabis consumers can find Katz + Dogg at select MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) stores.

The Katz + Dogg line includes flowers, vape pens and pre-rolled joints, and will be sold at only four of MedMen's Los Angeles locations, bringing together the worlds of contemporary art and next generation cannabis retail.

In celebration of this launch, MedMen’s Beverly Hills location is featuring a new capsule collection and furniture installation by Darren Romanelli, produced in collaboration with Richard Prince under the label of DRx.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Called “the mad scientist of vintage clothing” by Hypebeast, Romanelli’s works are created by deconstructing, upcycling and re-purposing vintage items, adding layers of art or music before merging them with brands as diverse as Coca Cola, Guess and Beats by Dre.

His flower-power and pet-inspired Katz + Dogg clothing line debuted this summer at the popular bookstore in Gagosian’s New York headquarters.

Artsy Weed

Katz + Dogg's packaging features signature drawings from Richard Prince’s celebrated Hippie Drawings and High Times paintings series, and include unique strains by 710 labs.

The company takes its name from John Dogg, one of Prince’s known pseudonyms, and made its debut this past summer, with The New York Times tweaking Prince for offering a "new meaning of high art."

Katz + Dogg will debut at the MedMen's Venice Beach, DTLA, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills locations. More details on the product can be found at KatzandDogg.com.

Posted-In: Darren Romanelli Katz + Dogg Richard Prince Richard Prince cannabis Richard Prince weedCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

