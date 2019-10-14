Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CannTrust Board Takes Next Steps To Gain Regulatory Approval
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 14, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
CannTrust Board Takes Next Steps To Gain Regulatory Approval

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) shares rocketed higher by 16% on Monday after the company reported its next step in bringing its cannabis production business back into compliance following a September license suspension.

CannTrust said it has determined the company will need to destroy $12 million in biological assets and $65 million in inventory as a result of previous production that violated the terms of the company’s license. CannTrust had its license suspended by Health Canada on Sept. 17 after the company was found to be growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Why It’s Important

CannTrust is in a race to get its production back up and running after Health Canada shut down its entire operation in September. Since the license suspension went into effect CannTrust has only been allowed to cultivate and harvest existing crops and dry and trim marijuana from those crops. It has been unable to grow new batches of cannabis or sell its current inventory.

In addition to destroying assets in violation with its license, CannTrust said Monday it's taking other measures to ensure future compliance, including improving personnel awareness and upgrading the company’s record-keeping and inventory tracking.

“CannTrust is confident that its detailed remediation plan will not only address all of the compliance issues identified by Health Canada, but it will also build a best-in-class compliance environment for the future," interim CEO Robert Marcovitch said in a statement.

Benzinga’s Take

No matter how many measures CannTrust has put in place to remedy the situation and ensure future compliance, the final green light for CannTrust must come from Canadian regulators. In the near term, at least, Monday’s rally gets CannTrust stock back above the $1 minimum listing requirement for the NYSE, potentially delaying the need for a reverse split.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Posted-In: Robert MarcovitchCannabis Government News Regulations Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTST)

40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.13
-0.1471
- 1.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.54
-0.1432
- 0.77%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.85
0.0245
+ 0.31%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.37
0.1189
+ 0.04%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tilray Plan CBD-Infused Drinks Via Joint Venture

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) announced the next step in their partnership on Thursday.  What Happened Fluent ... read more

Why This Cannabis Social Media Platform Was Just Removed From The App Store

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has deleted the Social Club app from its App Store after the platform became a hub for illegal content, according to ... read more

8 New Cannabis Products: CBG, Beverages, Oral Strips, Workout Products And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Harley-Davidson Pauses Production Of Electric Motorcycle

Walmart's Potential PhonePe Spinoff Would Create Clearer Path To Value Creation, Morgan Stanley Says