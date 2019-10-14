Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of October 7th – October 13th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Rapper Jim Jones and Jeweller Alex Todd Warn Public on Dangers of Black Market Vapes During Breakfast Club Interview

Hip Hop Legend Jim Jones and Celebrity Jeweller Alex Todd Launched Saucey Farms and Extracts Earlier This Year

During the interview, Todd discussed the recent vape crisis and provided viewers with some valuable advice.

9. U.S. Hemp Farmers are Leaving Canada in the Dust

Struggling American Family Farms are Praising a Cash Crop Worth More Than US$45,000 Per Acre

“Hemp is going to be a saving grace for these small U.S. farmers. It really has been a game-changer for hundreds of American farms.”

“The growth on the Canadian side is much more linear in nature. There is not that dramatic shift that we have seen in the United States over the past year.”

8. Mexico Will Legalize Cannabis This Month

Leader of Mexico’s Ruling Political Party Confirmed His Country Will Fully Legalize Cannabis by the End of the Month

Monreal, head of the MORENA party, said the public consultation over the prospect of Mexican marijuana legalization had ended, with the majority of the public heavily in favour of legalization.

7. Canadian Cannabis Business Owners ‘Ditched’ by Big Banks

Toronto Based Cannabis Lawyer Said it Would be ‘Very Difficult’ For Any Business Owner to Fight Back

Canadian cannabis business owners say they’re being punished by big banks backing away from bud.

6. Heavy Metal Poisoning May Be Causing the Vaping Illness Epidemic, Lab Suggests

Consulting Firm in Colorado Thinks it May Have Figured Out What’s Causing the Nationwide Vaping Illness

Cadmium pneumonitis, an extreme form of metal fume fever, presents many, if not most, of the symptoms that match those associated with the vaping illness, which has been dubbed vaping associated pulmonary injury (VAPI).

5. Pot Price Falls to $7.37 a Gram, Legal and Illegal Prices Down

Average Cost Per Gram Fell 6.4% in Q3

“This is the first decline in price for legal cannabis since legalization,” said Statistics Canada in a report.

4. Wholesale Market Share of Marijuana Oil Cartridges Only Slightly Down Since Vape Crisis

Rash of Headlines Linking Deadly Respiratory Illnesses to Vaping Had Little Impact on Popularity of Such Products

The wholesale market share of marijuana oil cartridges has declined only slightly in recent months, but the length and severity of the decline – and whether it is related to the vape crisis – remains to be seen.

3. Colorado Lab Results Point to New Culprit in Vaping Cases: A Specific Chemical Used in Cheap Vape Pens

If The Newest Study out of Colorado Holds Truth, Gov. Brown’s Flavour Ban Misses the Point

A new study by a Colorado lab points to a new potential culprit in the nationwide wave of lung injuries caused by vaping: a rare disease caused by inhalation of a chemical present in many cheap vape pens that is used to fuse metals together.

2. Banks Continue to Service U.S. Cannabis Industry Despite Federal Ban

Cannabis Prohibition be Damned — Banks and Credit Unions Know Good Business When They See It

Despite the ongoing classification of cannabis as an illegal substance at the federal level, a growing number of financial service providers in the U.S. are offering financial support to state-regulated cannabis businesses.

1. Black Market Vape Crisis Prompts Push to Deschedule Cannabis

Vape Crisis Sparks Industry-led Crusade for Federal Cannabis Reform

As a response to the emerging health risks associated with illicit THC vaping products, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) has led the creation of an open letter that was delivered to the U.S. House and U.S. Senate leadership last week.

