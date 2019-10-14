Study: Curing Cannabis Addiction With CBD

Cannabis addicts could find help in the form of cannabis extracts, according to New Scientist, which reported on a study presented at New Scientist Live last week.

The study showed that people who took CBD cut the amount of cannabis they smoked almost in half.

Despite cannabis being considered a soft drug, more and more people have become addicted to it in the last 10 years, which may be due to increased use of the substance in its more powerful form, University College London's Val Curran was quoted by New Scientist as saying.

THC usually boosts anxiety, while CBD does the opposite, she said.

“CBD gets rid of the toxic effects of THC.”

The trial Curran conducted with her team involved 82 cannabis-addicted people who were provided with three different doses of CBD or placebo capsules combined with professional psychological help.

The best results were achieved with the middle dose of 400 milligrams, which halved the amount of cannabis people used after six months.

“That’s really remarkable,” Curran said.

