Despite Humboldt County (Calif.)'s legendary reputation for cannabis cultivation, many of its growers are struggling amid the newly regulated market.

Among those surveyed, more than 4 in 5 (81%) have been growing for at least a decade.

Legalization and regulation have introduced major disruptions and uncertainty, presenting local farmers with onerous hurdles and expenses along with keen competition for licensing from Santa Barbara County.







Asked to identify Humboldt cannabis' selling points, respondents most commonly noted the region's famed association with it, decades of collective cultivation experience, and the plant's reputation for therapeutic value.

With strong support from local government and commerce groups, redoubled efforts to support Humboldt's growers through the legal transition include a national branding campaign designed to promote its iconic terroir, protect its talent, and preserve its reputation.

The post Humboldt Growers Face New Competition in the State's Adult-Use Market appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay