Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ask Our Experts 10/13/19: Industry Revenues After Federal Legalization
New Frontier Data  
October 14, 2019 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Ask Our Experts 10/13/19: Industry Revenues After Federal Legalization

 

Q: With more conversations about national reforms being had in Washington, D.C., what was the takeaway from your new report regarding the nationwide forecast for jobs and taxes pending federal legalization?

By New Frontier Data

A: In gathering the research presented in New Frontier Data's recent release, Cannabis in the U.S. Economy: Jobs, Growth and Tax Revenue (2019 Edition), projections were based on the current economic impacts shaping the federal tax revenues and jobs associated with the legal cannabis market as it currently exists. A model was also devised to examine the scenario in which a fully deployed federally legal program were already in place across all 50 states.

In the current legal structure, there are approximately 340,000 jobs (direct and indirect, but not induced) associated with the cannabis industry. Under a fully federal legalized system (even with a residual by a less significant illicit market), cannabis-associated jobs would include 1.46 million in 2019, growing to more than 1.6 million jobs by 2025.

That level of economic activity includes those revenues associated with the "plant-touching" supply chain, and represents roughly 50% of the industry total derived from cannabis businesses.

Such are not the only business revenues associated with the cannabis industry, explained Beau Whitney, New Frontier Data's Senior Economist. "This revenue, while significant, does not include ancillary businesses that support the cannabis industry, such as accountants, security services, or legal representation. If ancillary businesses were included, the economic reach of cannabis would be far greater."

Whitney added that many other policy implications are associated with such a level of economic activity, most notably 280e business taxes and banking. In the current legal structure, cannabis plant-touching businesses will end up paying approximately $12.3 billion more in business taxes when compared to taxes paid by traditional businesses with the same revenues and expenses, a variance equivalent to 204,000 jobs. The full federal legalization scenario assumes the 280e issue to be resolved through legislation.

Examining the potential of the entire cannabis supply chain from a revenue perspective offers a deeper understanding of the extent to which cannabis can contribute significantly to the U.S. economy.

The post Ask Our Experts 10/13/19: Industry Revenues After Federal Legalization appeared first on New Frontier Data.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cannabis industry legalize marijuana New Frontier DataCannabis Earnings News Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.27
-0.0144
- 0.11%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.83
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.68
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.25
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 26, 2019
Boston, MA
European American Cannabis Business Conference
October 31, 2019
Letnany, Prague
Cannafest
November 1, 2019 - November 3, 2019
Letnany, Prague
see all

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Tilray Plan CBD-Infused Drinks Via Joint Venture

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (NYSE: BUD) announced the next step in their partnership on Thursday.  What Happened Fluent ... read more

Why This Cannabis Social Media Platform Was Just Removed From The App Store

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has deleted the Social Club app from its App Store after the platform became a hub for illegal content, according to ... read more

8 New Cannabis Products: CBG, Beverages, Oral Strips, Workout Products And More

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition

Humboldt's Iconic Cannabis Industry Faces Difficult Transition To Fully Regulated Market