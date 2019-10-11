Harborside Acquires Full Ownership of San Leandro Wellness Solutions

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF) (CSE: HBOR) said Friday it has fully acquired San Leandro Wellness Solutions, Inc.

The company previously owned 50% of the dispensary under a joint venture with Dark Heart Nursery.

With the closing of the acquisition, Harborside now runs three dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, in addition to its San Jose and Oakland locations, the company said.

The acquired dispensary has a strategic, highly trafficked Northern California location, Harborside said.

It will offer both adult-use and medical products, as well as Harborside’s KEY line of cannabis products and delivery services.

"Harborside accelerated this retail expansion into San Leandro after going public in June 2019, and we are delighted to provide another Northern California community with our quality products," Harborside CEO Andrew Berman said in a statement.

"Our goal from the very beginning was to establish ourselves as a pre-eminent cannabis retailer in Northern California. This additional retail opportunity will allow us to further engage with consumers and secure our reputation as a trusted resource for all cannabis needs. We are delighted to be in San Leandro and be part of its thriving community."

Harborside shares were up 4.17% at $1 at the time of publication.

